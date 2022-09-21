Two tiny girls dance to Rajesh Khanna’s Mere Sapno Ki Rani

Two little girls dancing excitedly to Rajesh Khanna’s Mere Sapno Ki Rani came out, it was no surprise that it went viral.

Ramesh Bhandari Chetri posted the now-famous video on Instagram.

In the short video, you can see two little girls shaking their legs to the song from the movie Aradhana.

If you’re feeling down and need something to cheer you up, this video is just what you need. Old Bollywood songs are definitely fun to listen to. But if someone is dancing to them, the happiness goes up by two times. So, when a video of two little girls dancing excitedly to Rajesh Khanna’s Mere Sapno Ki Rani came out, it was no surprise that it went viral.

Ramesh Bhandari Chetri posted the now-famous video on Instagram. In the short video, you can see two little girls shaking their legs to the song from the movie Aradhana. The funny faces they make in the video will make you smile, and you’ll want to watch it over and over again, just like we do.

Check out the popular video here:

When the video was posted online, it got more than a hundred thousand views. Netizens were blown away by the sisters’ performance, and they told them how much they liked it in the comments.

Here are the comments:

Kishore Kumar sang Mere Sapno Ki Rani, which was acted out by Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore.

