US Secretary of State Antony Blinken On Thursday paid a visit to Kyiv’s National Children’s Specialized Hospital Ohmatdyt.

He met with children being treated there, including some who had been injured in the war, as well as Patron, the internationally renowned mine-sniffing dog.

The top US diplomat, accompanied by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, paid a surprise visit to the hospital in Ukraine.

A large group of staff and Patron greeted him in the lobby. Blinken gave the Jack Russell terrier dog treats, saying, “since he’s already received a number of medals and awards, I thought he’d actually prefer something a more usable,” and posed for photos with the vest-clad pup in the lobby.

“We have a long history of working on de-mining,” Blinken said. “We’re honored to be working with you on that.”

Blinken visited some of the hospital’s patients, including Maryna, a six-year-old girl who lost part of her leg and has been in the hospital since May after being injured in Kherson. Blinken gave her a stuffed dog, and Patron paid her a visit.

“I can tell that Patron likes Maryna very much,” Blinken said to the girl and her mother as he knelt by her bedside. Her mother told the top US diplomat that Maryna met actress Jessica Chastain, noting that they “loved her.”

“We so admire the courage, the spirit of your children. It sends a very strong message all around the world,” Blinken told the room.

"And it's an honor for me to meet you, to meet them, and to see the wonderful work that the doctors, the Minister, the Ronald McDonald House, everyone is doing. We're just happy to be able to help and to be a friend and a partner."