Varun Dhawan believes Karan Johar is’misinterpreted’
Every week, fans excitedly await the premiere of Season 7 of Koffee...
The actor claimed that his competition has never been restricted to “male actors” alone when Karan Johar inquired about who he sees as his rival in B-Town on the event.
Varun admitted to Johar that Alia Bhatt is the only other person with whom he currently feels an equal amount of competition.
“As a society, we also need to start embracing that our female leads can also be bigger than heroes,” the Dilwale actor argued.
Varun remarked that he “seeks inspiration from that and aspire to do it too as a performer”. in reference to the Brahamstra actress’ career trajectory and record-breaking box office debuts.
On the professional front, the actor will next be seen in intriguing films like Bawaal and Bhediya, which are coming out soon.
