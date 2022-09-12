Advertisement
Vicky Kaushal films “Sam Bahadur” in Kashmir

  • Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra began rehearsing for director Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur in June of this year
  • They began filming for this Ronnie Screwvala movie in August.
  • As we embark on this incredibly remarkable journey, we can only feel gratitude.
The actor captioned the Instagram announcement video with “#Sam Now Filming.” Pinkvilla has a new update on this eagerly anticipated movie. We now know that the director will once more work with Talvar actor Neeraj Kabi on this picture after reconnecting with Vicky on Sam Bahadur following Raazi.

“Neeraj Kabi was essential to Meghna Gulzar’s Talvar, which won a National Award. He plays Jawaharlal Nehru in Sam Bahadur. The reunion of Meghna and Neeraj for this movie makes them joyful. Vicky and the other cast members are now filming in Kashmir. They are currently on the last leg of that timetable and will then go to Delhi, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Vicky had made the movie’s title official in April of last year. “The man. The legend. The brave heart. Our Samबहादुर… On the birth anniversary of Field Marshal #SamManekshaw, his story has found its name. #SamBahadur.” His first-look image from the movie was released in 2019 and earned a lot of positive feedback from the audience.

