Hrithik Roshan thanks people for attending trailer of Vikram Vedha
The release of the actor Hrithik Roshan's upcoming movie, Vikram Vedha, is...
The much anticipated action thriller film will debut in regions where Bollywood films are released on the specified day and time, including North America, the UK, the Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand, according to Variety.
According to reports, the film will debut in 22 European countries as well as 27 African and Latin American nations, including Japan, Russia, Panama, and Peru—all “non-traditional regions” for a Bollywood film.
The film, a remake of the popular Tamil film Vikram aur Betaal, centres on the tough cop Vikram (Khan), who is on the watch for the dangerous thug Vedha (Roshan). What follows is a series of cat-and-mouse chases, which makes for an exciting and captivating story.
It is important to note that Reliance Entertainment and Home Screen Entertainment collaborated to distribute the film internationally.
On September 30, the film is expected to make its global premiere in theatres.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.