Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vikram Vedha, a Bollywood film, will debut in more than 100 nations: Report

Vikram Vedha, a Bollywood film, will debut in more than 100 nations: Report

Articles
Advertisement
Vikram Vedha, a Bollywood film, will debut in more than 100 nations: Report

Vikram Vedha, a Bollywood film, will debut in more than 100 nations: Report

Advertisement
  • According to a source, Vikram Vedha, starring Hritik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, will have one of the “widest openers” of any Bollywood film
  • when it opens in more than 100 countries around the world.

The much anticipated action thriller film will debut in regions where Bollywood films are released on the specified day and time, including North America, the UK, the Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand, according to Variety.

Advertisement

Also Read

Hrithik Roshan thanks people for attending trailer of Vikram Vedha
Hrithik Roshan thanks people for attending trailer of Vikram Vedha

The release of the actor Hrithik Roshan's upcoming movie, Vikram Vedha, is...

According to reports, the film will debut in 22 European countries as well as 27 African and Latin American nations, including Japan, Russia, Panama, and Peru—all “non-traditional regions” for a Bollywood film.
The film, a remake of the popular Tamil film Vikram aur Betaal, centres on the tough cop Vikram (Khan), who is on the watch for the dangerous thug Vedha (Roshan). What follows is a series of cat-and-mouse chases, which makes for an exciting and captivating story.

Also Read

Rakesh Roshan says he’s watched son Hrithik’s Vikram Vedha
Rakesh Roshan says he’s watched son Hrithik’s Vikram Vedha

Rakesh Roshan recently stated in an interview that he was "amazed" when...

It is important to note that Reliance Entertainment and Home Screen Entertainment collaborated to distribute the film internationally.

On September 30, the film is expected to make its global premiere in theatres.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story