When Ranbir Kapoor abandoned “Brahmastra” in favour of “Sanju,” Ayan Mukerji said, “I was very angry.”

According to Film Companion, it took 11 years for Ayan Mukerji’s ideal project Brahmastra to be completed.

While working on Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani, the Swades screenwriter proposed the concept of a movie about Indian sci-fi superheroes.

He added that he had written the script in Shimla back in 2011, saying, “I’ve always felt very powerful energy, a strong spirituality in our mountains. And I truly believe that it is from the energy of the Himalayas that the vision of Brahmastra was born.”



The story of the movie, which was slated for release in December 2016, took the 39-year-old director three years to finish. But because of numerous delays, the project was put on hold.

Ranbir Kapoor was chosen by Mukerji to portray the title character in Brahmastra. However, the actor was preoccupied with Sanju filming at the moment.

The director recalled this in a subsequent interview, saying, “He [Kapoor] was set to start preparations with me but he opted to start Sanju first. I was furious. The fact that he is collaborating with Raju Hirani made me thrilled, but what about my project?

The filmmaker revealed the release date will be December 2019 as soon as filming got underway. However, Mukerji’s idea for the movie proved to be impractical for a 2019 release due to challenging visual effects (VFX) and numerous reshoots.

The Rockstar star caught COVID-19 on the set during the epidemic, prompting the crew to take a break. Finally, in March 2022, the team finished filming the movie after numerous delays and reshoots.

On these delays that often halted, Kapoor said in an interview, “Where Brahmastra’s delays are concerned, I think when we started the film, we were not prepared for the animal that it was. It had too many special effects, and where the story was, we didn’t expect that. So we were learning as we were making it.”

The VFX for the allegedly INR 410 crore film was created by the British-Indian special effects outfit DNEG, which has won seven Oscars for its work. Inception (2010), Blade Runner 2049 (2017), Dune (2021), and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon are just a few of their earlier well-known works (2022). The first Indian-focused endeavour for DNEG will be Mukerji’s movie.

Ayan Mukerji is currently savouring the benefits of Brahmastra’s popularity, which has broken all box office records, following an 11-year journey.