When Roger Federer and Deepika Padukone partnered together

One of the most prominent Indian actresses with a career spanning more than 15 years is Deepika Padukone.

Few people may be aware that Deepika competed in badminton at the national level before she entered the Bollywood industry.

Although she is also the daughter of former badminton player Prakash Padukone, did you know that in 2014, Om Shanti Om actress Roger Federer and she paired up for a friendly tennis match in Delhi, showcasing their tennis prowess.

The International Premier Tennis League (IPTLopening )’s ceremony was attended by the Bajirao Mastani heroine in addition to Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Novak Djokovic, Sania Mirza, and Sunil Gavaskar. Now, we found these old photos of Deepika and Roger playing tennis at an event in 2014, which are the ideal Flashback Friday treat. The actress appeared in it dressed in a black tank top, matching black tights, and white sneakers, with her hair pulled back into a ponytail. As she engages the tennis player in conversation, Deepika can also be seen beaming broadly.

PICS of Roger Federer and Deepika Padukone are below.

In the meantime, Roger Federer announced his retirement on Thursday, telling supporters that the forthcoming Laver Cup in London will be his last match.

In terms of her professional life, Deepika is working on a number of intriguing projects. She is prepared to work with Shah Rukh Khan once more on Pathaan, and John Abraham will play the lead role as well. The date of release is set for January 25, 2023.

She will then appear in Project K, a sci-fi movie directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas and Disha Patani, opposite him. Along with this, Deepika will co-star with Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi version of The Intern. Alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, she will also appear in the action movie Fighter directed by Siddharth Anand.