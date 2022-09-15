Will Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva in “Brahmastra” be overshadowed by the Shah Rukh Khan spin-off?

According to Indian Express, Shah Rukh Khan might star in his own movie in the Astraverse.

During the filming of Mohan’s character, Ayan Mukerji suggested a spin-off, adding, “Before the fans were saying it, we were also saying that ourselves. When we were shooting the sequence in 2019, we were also saying on sets. As we discovered the personality of the scientist, we said, ‘Yaar, we have to do stuff. We have to do the origins story of the scientist!’”

The filmmaker teased the spin-off may tell the background story of the scientist, adding, “We were also vibing on that frequency, my assistants and I. So, I guess my response to the spin-off demand is that: We are already thinking about it.”

Also Read Will Brahmastra Part Two be played by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone? Brahmastra Part One, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, fans are keen...

“We are hearing everything and are planning our next moves,” the director added.

Advertisement

In Brahmastra Part 1, which included Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and other actors, Ranbir Kapoor played Shiva, the main character. Deepika Padukone, in addition to Shah Rukh, made a cameo appearance in the film.

The science fiction drama with a fantasy theme debuted in theatres on September 9 and has since broken numerous box office records. Astraverse will be a multiverse created by Ayan Mukerji, who intends to make the movie as a trilogy.