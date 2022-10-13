Advertisement
13 “kamikaze” drones shot down in Mykolaiv region

Articles
A message on Telegram on Wednesday claimed that the Ukrainian military had shot down 13 “kamikaze” drones over the southern Mykolaiv region overnight

  •  13 “kamikaze” drones shot down over the southern Mykolaiv region overnight by Ukrainian military
  • During the night of October 18-19, the enemy attacked the Mykolaiv region twice with ‘Shahed-136’ kamikaze drones.
  • Eleven were shot down by the air defense of air command.
 13 “kamikaze” drones shot down over the southern Mykolaiv region overnight by Ukrainian military . Telegram message claimed on Wednesday.

“During the night of October 18-19, the enemy attacked the Mykolaiv region twice with ‘Shahed-136’ kamikaze drones,” the Armed Forces statement read. “Eleven were shot down by the air defense of air command “South”, two more — by soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine and the State Border Service of Ukraine.”

In an earlier post, the military said 12 drones in total had been taken out.

Ukraine facing a wide assail on critical infrastructure and power sources this week involving drones and cruise missiles.

Ukraine grain tycoon killed in Russian shelling of Mykolaiv
Ukraine grain tycoon killed in Russian shelling of Mykolaiv

Kharkiv is hit by Russian missiles for second time in two months....

