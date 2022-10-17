17 years to the devastating earthquake in Azad Kashmir

It’s been 17 years since the horrifying earthquake

KASHMIR: It’s been 17 years since the horrifying earthquake in Pakistan that hit the northern areas with a magnitude of 7.6 in 2005.

To commemorate the day, a prayer was held in Muzaffarabad that was attended by the PM AJ&K Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas laid a wreath at the Muzaffarabad Earthquake Martyrs’ memorials.

The 2005 earthquake is considered to be one of the most tragic earthquakes of all time because it displaced over 3.3 million people in Pakistan, while the earthquake in the mountainous region caused large-scale landslides.

As a result of the 2005 earthquake, more than 80,000 people were killed while around 100,000 people were injured.

