Adorably cute Pandas just being clumsy at the Panda Bar

Fossil discovery solves mystery of how pandas became vegetarian
Nothing brightens your day like a clumsy panda, the adorable white and black animal that makes the most sincere attempts to finish a workout session! Pandas simply cannot stop stumbling around, whether they are on a treetop, a swing, or just an ordinary walk. We adore them so much because of this. These videos have become popular on social media. Watch pandas as they roll, twist, and fall while still being a bundle of love.
I FOUND A CLUMSFUL PANDA VIDEO HERE:
if anyone is having a bad day here is a video of pandas being clumsy while dumhdurum plays in the background pic.twitter.com/fBATCqqYnp
— bia OHY2 PETITION 📝 (@biastal) May 23, 2020
ROLL YOUR WAY TO THE PANDA BAR, ROLL, ROLL, ROLL
Clumsy pandas 🐼🌿 pic.twitter.com/qjByRBrVTf
— Ebrahim (@UNIVERSEBEUTY) December 11, 2020
A SIMPLE DAY AND PANDAS ARE LIKE…
Don’t be fooled by the panda’s chubby, round appearance, and clumsy nature. These bears are skillful climbers that are known to ascend to 13,000 feet above sea level to feed on high bamboo forests. 🐼🎋#NationalPandaDay pic.twitter.com/cQbu8dpQArAdvertisement
— Science Channel (@ScienceChannel) March 16, 2021
KOMBAT PANDAS?
Repost from @ipandachannel – This is a total misunderstanding if you think giant pandas are clumsy…
🐼
🐼🐼#Panda #iPanda #Cute #HiPanda #pandastory #pandalife #awesomeipanda 🐼🐼🐼 https://t.co/ZeCDaw5OKl pic.twitter.com/D1bi4xkYL1Advertisement
— Jeff Thompson (@jeffjthompson) March 3, 2021
If you believe pandas to be conceited,
We simply cannot get enough of these magnificent creatures, do we?
