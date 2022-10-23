Adorably cute Pandas just being clumsy at the Panda Bar

Nothing brightens your day like a clumsy panda, the adorable white and black animal that makes the most sincere attempts to finish a workout session! Pandas simply cannot stop stumbling around, whether they are on a treetop, a swing, or just an ordinary walk. We adore them so much because of this. These videos have become popular on social media. Watch pandas as they roll, twist, and fall while still being a bundle of love.

I FOUND A CLUMSFUL PANDA VIDEO HERE:

if anyone is having a bad day here is a video of pandas being clumsy while dumhdurum plays in the background pic.twitter.com/fBATCqqYnp — bia OHY2 PETITION 📝 (@biastal) May 23, 2020

ROLL YOUR WAY TO THE PANDA BAR, ROLL, ROLL, ROLL

A SIMPLE DAY AND PANDAS ARE LIKE…

Don’t be fooled by the panda’s chubby, round appearance, and clumsy nature. These bears are skillful climbers that are known to ascend to 13,000 feet above sea level to feed on high bamboo forests. 🐼🎋#NationalPandaDay pic.twitter.com/cQbu8dpQAr Advertisement — Science Channel (@ScienceChannel) March 16, 2021

KOMBAT PANDAS?

We simply cannot get enough of these magnificent creatures, do we?

