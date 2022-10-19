AFG vs PAK Live: Warm-up Match T20 World Cup 2022

ICC World Cup 2022 Schedule – How to Watch ICC World Cup Live Streaming? Scotland vs Ireland | West Indies vs Zimbabwe
AFG vs PAK: Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Score and Up-to-the-Minute Information When Afghanistan plays T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match against Pakistan on Wednesday.
They’ll try to end their T20 World Cup preparations on a high note. The Brisbane Cricket Ground will host the exhibition game between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The two sides’ most recent matchup took place in September during the Asia Cup’s Super 4 round. The team captained by Babar Azam had won.
Brisbane: After Afghanistan loses early wickets, Pakistan takes the lead.
🚨 Match has been called off due to uninterrupted rain 🚨#PAKvAFG | #WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Z0N64QdlUg
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 19, 2022
Play has been halted by rain once more; Pakistan’s innings has just lasted 2.2 overs and they have already reached 19/0.
Mohammad NAbi, Afghanistan’s captain, led from the front with an unbeaten 51 off 37 balls, and Umsan Ghani produced a useful knock of 32 off just 20 balls, giving Afghanistan 33 runs in the final three overs. AFG finished with 154/6 in their 20 overs as Shaheen Shah Afridi let up 14 runs in his final over.
So the rain has started. It was anticipated. 116/6 in 17. Afghanistan Usman Gani (16 off 13), and Mohammad Nabi (31/24).
Afghanistan is advancing under Mohammad Nabi’s leadership. Shan Massod loses the ball off Nabi as Pakistan struggles to field, scoring 10 runs off the 15th over.
He was cleaned up! Azmatullah Omarzai had no idea what Harris Rauf was going to bowl; he was completely outplayed by pace and length and ended up playing the wrong line. Top of off, and Rauf has his second wicket. AFG 83/6
WICKET! Shadab Khan dismisses Ibrahim Zadran cleanly for 35, ending his strong performance. AFG 81/5 in 13 overs.
Afghanistan’s score after 10 overs is 60/4. Mohammad Nabi is batting on 7 off 10 balls while Ibrahim Zadran is putting up a great showing with 23 off 23. Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan were bowling in tandem for Pakistan at the and used spin to their advantage.
Afghanistan’s score after six over is 28/3. Ibrahim Zadran and Najib Zadran did well to quell the early storm, while Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi gave it their all.
Haris Rauf in to the act! Short one, and Darwish Rasooli perishes for 3. #AFG 19/3 in 4.3 — OUT! Haris Rauf gets the wicket! Back of a length from Haris Rauf, outside off. Darwish Rasooli moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily, and is caught by Mohammad Nawaz.
Ibrahim Zadran scores four points on Naseem Shah’s incredible shot! Pitching short, on leg, and angling across the batter. On the back foot, Ibrahim Zadran pulls for four runs behind square.
Shaheen Shah Afridi is too strong for Hazratullah Zazai, who is eliminated! Bowled. Yorker, angling across the batter while pitching on leg. When Hazrat Zazai attempts to hit a drive but swings and misses, the ball flies into the stumps.
OUT! Yorker, LBW. When Rahmanullah Gurbaz moves forward to play a defensive shot, he is struck in the pads. Rahmanullah Gurbaz must leave after Pakistan appeals and the umpire grants their request. AFG 1/1 in 1
Pakistan chooses to field first against Afghanistan after winning the toss.
