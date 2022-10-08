Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Aima Baig claims her father’s health affected by trolling and rumors

Aima Baig claims her father’s health affected by trolling and rumors

Articles
Advertisement
Aima Baig claims her father’s health affected by trolling and rumors

Aima Baig claims her father’s health affected by trolling and rumors

Advertisement

Aima Baig, a singer, talked about how the cheating claim against her hurt the health of her father.

The girlfriend of model Qes Ahmed said that Aima Baig cheated on her ex-boyfriend Shahbaz Shigri with him.

On her father’s birthday, the singer wrote a touching letter to him. The celebrity said that because of his job, they had never been close until he moved in with her.

Aima Baig said that when the cheating rumors spread, her father became worried. The famous person also said that he did everything he could to fix things and make her feel better.

She also said that her father wanted to get her out of the mental and physical chaos.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

“His tiny concerns, where he would ask me if he can make me my favorite sandwich or his delicate knocks on my door just to check up on me if I’m okay? His soft strokes on my head while I pretend to sleep,” she wrote.

Advertisement

The singer added, “I could see how badly he wanted to go back to when I was in school, and if I was ever bullied, he would stand up for his little girl and take me to my favorite candy shop later, just to see that smile on my face.”

Aima Baig said that he is the best father to her and the only parent she has now. She said it was amazing how he was able to do both jobs.

Also Read

WATCH: Yumna Zaidi amazes fans with a fun video while eating Gol Gappay
WATCH: Yumna Zaidi amazes fans with a fun video while eating Gol Gappay

Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali co-starring in an upcoming drama serial. Yumna...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Twinkle Khanna taunts Akshay Kumar, calls him 'perpetrator of diabolical plan'
Twinkle Khanna taunts Akshay Kumar, calls him 'perpetrator of diabolical plan'
Prince Harry holds a lot of anger at mention of Meghan Markle in media
Prince Harry holds a lot of anger at mention of Meghan Markle in media
 Jenna Johnson give a glimpse of her son
 Jenna Johnson give a glimpse of her son
Aijaz Aslam shares his terrifying flight experience
Aijaz Aslam shares his terrifying flight experience
LL Cool J tweeted throwback photos from his early rapping days
LL Cool J tweeted throwback photos from his early rapping days
Kanye West's wife's family
Kanye West's wife's family "super happy" about their wedding
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story