Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt celebrate 12th Rabi ul Awal in Madinah

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt celebrate 12th Rabi ul Awal in Madinah

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt celebrate 12th Rabi ul Awal in Madinah

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt celebrate 12th Rabi ul Awal in Madinah

Everybody adores the lovely couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt. We frequently see Muneeb and Aiman traveling and spending time with both of their families because they are both very family-oriented. They have a lovely daughter named Amal Muneeb. The small family consistently spends significant occasions and holidays with either Aiman’s or Muneeb’s relatives.

As our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Pace Be Upon Him was born on this day, it is considered one of the most auspicious days of the 12th Rabi ul Awal, one of the most significant Islamic dates in the calendar. In Madinah Munawrah, the hometown of Prophet Muhammad, Peace Be Upon Him, the 12th of Rabi ul Awal is commemorated with zest and excitement. It is also the ideal site to do so. This opportunity came up for Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt when they celebrated the 12th Rabi ul Awal in Madinah with Muneeb’s family and their little child. Here are some stunning images of the couple taken in the Holy City with their family members:

The pair is undoubtedly among the lucky to have the opportunity to enjoy the day in a location that every Muslim looks forward to visiting.

