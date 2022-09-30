Advertisement
Ajay Devgn receives Best Actor award

Ajay Devgn receives Best Actor award

Articles
Ajay Devgn receives Best Actor award

Ajay Devgn receives Best Actor award

  • Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is talented.
  • He’s acted in Singham, Golmaal, Drishyam, and Aakrosh.
  • He’s also worked in film production, post-production, directing, and exhibition.
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is talented. He’s acted in Singham, Golmaal, Drishyam, and Aakrosh. He’s also worked in film production, post-production, directing, and exhibition. On September 30, 2022, the actor won his third National Award for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Tanhaji won Best Popular Film, too.

Ajay Devgn’s third National Award came for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Tanhaji won Best Popular Film. The film garnered Ajay, praise, and money. It was 2020’s highest-grossing Indian film. Ajay was thrilled to win and released a clip highlighting his three award-winning performances in Zakhm, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. It said, “I’m thankful for everything, victories and blessings alike. Your love. I’m happy for everyone. Smt. Droupadi Murmu, President of India, presented my prize.” He tagged India’s president and a cabinet minister.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn is working on a number of movies that are set to come out in the near future. Thank God, directed by Indra Kumar, will be his next movie. Siddharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet will also be in it. Then he will work with Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta on Drishyam 2. Bholaa, Maidaan, and Singham 3 are some of his other movies.

