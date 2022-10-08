Alizeh Shah shows off her curves as she poses in yellow dress

Alizeh Shah is one of the most stylish and leading actresses in the entertainment industry. It has been more than a decade that Alizeh has been ruling the TV industry with her performance and style statements. She rose to fame from her debut show Ehad-e-wafa and her role ‘Dua’ is still fresh in the minds of viewers. She is a fashion icon in the television industry and never fails to impress fans with her impeccable fashion sense. Her gorgeous fashion sense is appreciated by all.

Recently, Alizeh Shah wore a yellow satin frock with full sleeves and a back strap. It was bling and ethereal. She looked like a princess. Fans went gaga over her gorgeous look and sent love and compliments from all over. She shared several photos and videos of herself in this outfit which proved her love for this one-piece.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izzooo (@alizehshahofficial)

Her glam was all about the minimalist vibe and she was seen with just mascara-laden lashes, a little bit of blush, and nude lipstick. She left her straight side-parted hair open. Also Read Has Alizeh Shah undergone cosmetic surgery? Alizeh Shah has appeared in Tana Bana, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, and...

