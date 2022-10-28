Amna Ilyas sizzles in BOLD photo!

Pakistani actress and model Amna Ilyas are well known for her bold photoshoots.

Amna Ilyas is a Pakistani actress and model who is known for her bold poses in photoshoots. She has also worked in a number of Pakistani movies and is often criticised for what she does on social media. The actress was recently in a picture where she was wearing a white top.

Amna Ilyas is also known for being brave. She says what she thinks without thinking about the consequences or even if people who follow her or listen to her on social media will troll her or criticise her.

In the same way, Amna thinks a woman should be able to wear whatever she wants and no one should judge her for it.

Take a look:

On the work front, Amna Ilyas was most recently seen in the movie Chaudhry, which was co-directed and produced by Neha Laaj under the brand of LAAJ Productions and was helmed by Azeem Sajjad.

