Anna Delvey of inventing Anna is officially released from prison

Anna Sorokin, the focus of Netflix’s Inventing Anna, was released from jail on Oct. 7.

The false German heiress was in ICE’s New York custody until recently.

Anna wants to stay in New York despite some housing issues.

Advertisement

Anna Delvey, the focus of Netflix’s Inventing Anna, was released from jail on Oct. 7, her counsel said.

Anna’s spokeswoman told the media that she will stay under electronic home arrest in Manhattan.

The false German heiress was in ICE’s New York custody until recently. According to The New York Times, Anna overstayed her visa in March 2021.

Anna was granted parole on Oct. 6, but she remained in detention for another day to arrange housing.

Anna’s spokesman told E! News: “She has to secure an apartment as she has to provide an address for where she is staying. She had a few options but they didn’t work out when they found out she’s a felon.” She was “still trying to find somewhere” on Oct. 7 morning.

Anna wants to stay in New York despite some housing issues. “She plans to live in Manhattan,” her spokeswoman said.

Advertisement

Anna was caught in 2017 for scamming large financial institutions, banks, hotels, and acquaintances for almost $275,000 before overstaying her visa. Anna and her lawyer tried to strike a plea agreement the following year, but a court dismissed it, noting Anna’s lack of “remorse.”

Two years after her arrest, she was convicted of attempted grand larceny, larceny in the second degree, and theft of services.

She’s free today, but her lawyer says she could be deported to Germany.

“After 17 months in immigration detention, a judge deemed Anna’s imprisonment unnecessary and ordered her release with supervision,” Sandweg stated on Oct. 6. This ruling doesn’t exonerate Anna.

The attorney stated deportation processes will continue and ICE and New York will monitor her discharge, “As the Court found, however, the evidence clearly demonstrated that any risks can be more than adequately mitigated by appropriate supervision,” he continued.

Julia Garner portrayed Anna in Inventing Anna, which garnered her an Emmy nomination.

Advertisement

Also Read Anna Sorokin, alias Anna Delvey, deported to Germany Anna Sorokin is a convicted con artist and fraudster who is Russian-German....