APTMA dispatches 20,000 ration packs for flood-affected people

LAHORE: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has dispatched another convoy of trucks loaded with more than 20,000 ration packs containing all items of essential needs like flour, rice, pulses, sugar, tea, milk, oil, soap to the flood-affected people under the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund on Friday in addition to thousands of ration packs already donated by APTMA.

Patron-in-Chief APTMA Dr. Gohar Ejaz, along with Mr. Abdul Rahim Nasir, Mr. Asad Shafi, Syed Ali Ehsan, Mr Javed Iqbal, Mr Talat, Mr. Chawla, Head of Lahore Institute of Health Science (LIHS) Mr Anwaar Ahmad, Mr. Raza Baqir, Secretary General and other members of the association, handed over the packs loaded in a large number of trucks to the Governor of Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman at a simple ceremony organised at the Governor House, Lahore.

Governor Punjab welcomed the noble initiative taken by the APTMA and other philanthropists. He appreciated both the APTMA and LIHS for sharing the burden with the government at this time of need. He said each ration pack is sufficient for one month requirements of an affected family. He also appreciated APTMA members and expressed the hope that their support would always continue in future also.

He said that APTMA in particular and the business community in general have always responded positively and proactively to the call of the nation. He added that the assistance being extended to the flood-affected people of Pakistan by the association is highly praise worthy and needs to be replicated by all sections of the society.

He said the ceremony has been organized to recognize the efforts of association’s members. Responding to a query, he said the Federal government has announced reduction of industrial energy tariff a day before to keep jobs intact in the country.