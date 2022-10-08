Archewell Foundation of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry announced collaboration with VING

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have teamed up with the VING project on a $1 million donation initiative.

Archewell Foundation, which belongs to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has collaborated with the VING project on a $1 million donation initiative.

For a chance to receive a $1,000 prize, they are encouraging 14- to 18-year-olds to “nominate a woman who has inspired them and defied life’s hardships.”

“Two things that bring me great joy are supporting women, and the spirit of giving,” said Meghan of the VING project partnership.

“Our hope is not to only provide support where it may be felt deepest, but also empower young adults to embrace the gift of giving at an early age.”

