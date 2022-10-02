Advertisement
Arez Ahmed drops romantic photo dating with Hiba Qadir

Articles
Arez Ahmed and actress, Hiba Qadir make for the most loved couple in the industry. Their mushy photos often break the internet and leave their fans in awe of their chemistry. Arez and Hiba have taken off on a dinner date to celebrate their love together. The actress has been sharing adorable glimpses from her romantic getaway on her IG handle.

They share a very strong bond and have been there for each other. There have been talks about their marriage on numerous occasions.  They’ve been together for a good number of years now, and have been through all ups and downs that a couple can possibly see after marriage.

Taking to their Instagram stories Arez shared a romantic picture with his beautiful wife Hiba captioned it, “Date night with Begum.”

Talking about their excellent understanding over the years, he said, “We strongly believe that  ALLAH created us in beautiful pairs, I don’t think I’d be close to anyone the way I’m with Hiba.” We can talk just about anything under the sun. The openness and transparency that we have in our relationship are amazing especially when you see what’s happening around everywhere. People are doing what not even after being together for years.” Along with their personal bond, they are also professionally connected.

