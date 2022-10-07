Advertisement
  • Asif Ali hits T20I milestone against Bangladesh
Asif Ali hits T20I milestone against Bangladesh

Asif Ali hits T20I milestone against Bangladesh

Asif Ali hits T20I milestone against Bangladesh

Asif Ali hits T20I milestone against Bangladesh

  • Asif Ali has accumulated 510 runs in 49 matches, for an average of 15.45 runs per match and a strike rate of 136.
  • The right-handed batter for Pakistan has performed some match-winning innings that have helped them win matches.
  • Asif will continue to bat for Pakistan in his 50th Twenty20 International today.
Asif Ali, a hitter who excels in Twenty20 play, played his 50th T20 international match today.

Asif will continue to bat for Pakistan in his 50th Twenty20 International today, which will take place against Bangladesh in the first match of the tri-nation series that Pakistan is participating in.

As of this point, Asif has accumulated 510 runs in 49 matches, for an average of 15.45 runs per match and a strike rate of 136.

Over the past few years, the right-handed batter for Pakistan has performed some match-winning innings that have helped them win matches.

