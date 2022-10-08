The whole country is in a debate about who said what in which audio leak, Asad Umar said.

ISLAMABAD: Senior Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister for planning and development Asad Umar on Saturday wondered if anyone was responsible for such a big security failure of audio leaks from the Prime Minister Office.

“The whole country is in a debate about who said what in which audio leak. No one is talking about it that who is secretly recording the talks of the prime ministers of a nuclear power country and after that they could not handle it and those audios are being sold in the market? Is anyone responsible for such a big security failure?” Asad Umar asked in a tweet.

On October 6, President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi had said that the government has done a good job by starting the investigation into the audio leaks, adding that if someone came from outside, he must say what kind of people they were. As the issue had raised the serious question about the security of national interests and their secrecy, he had further said.

He had said this while addressing the joint session of the parliament, presided over by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in Islamabad.

Referring to the importance of the cyber world, he had said, “We need to improve our policies in this regard to ensure cyber security of important institutions.”

President Alvi had urged the political leadership to do away with political polarization and promote unity as espoused by the founding fathers to exploit the true potential of this great nation.

He had said it was the election year but a decision regarding the election date had to be decided by the political parties through dialogue.