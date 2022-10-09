Advertisement
  • Ayesha Shaikh says Eid Milad-un-Nabi is a day to remember legacy of Holy Prophet
KARACHI: Chairperson BOL Network Ayesha Shaikh on Sunday said Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) is a day to remember the legacy of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) regarding faith, equality, and peace between all communities.

In a tweet, Ayesha Shaikh said by following teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAWW), let’s tell the entire world that there is no place for violence and intolerance in the lives of Muslims.

The nation is celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi Sallallah-o-Alaihe Wa Aalehe Wassallum on Sunday (today) with traditional zeal and fervour, renewing the pledge to transform their lives in line with the teachings of the Holy Prophet Sallallah-o-Alaihe Wa Aalehe Wassallum.

The day dawned with 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute at provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered in mosques for upholding and flourishing of Islam and unity, solidarity, progress, and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

A number of activities, including processions, seminars, conferences and discussion programmes will be organized across the country today to mark the annual religious event.

