Bangladesh defeats Netherlands in T20 World Cup, thanks to Taskin

MELBOURNE: Bangladesh paceman Taskin Ahmed claimed four wickets as they defeated the Netherlands by nine runs in Hobart on Monday to begin their T20 World Cup campaign.

On a dreary day at Bellerive Oval, the Netherlands made the wise decision to bowl first and performed well to hold Bangladesh to 144 for eight.

The Netherlands came within 12 runs of victory with two balls remaining thanks to a valiant 34-run stand between Fred Klaassen (seven not out) and Paul van Meekeren (24), who took the last wicket.

Van Meekeren, though, was unable to remove the rope from Soumya Sarkar’s penultimate ball, giving Bangladesh its first victory in a T20 World Cup second-round match in 17 attempts.

Man-of-the-match With his first two deliveries of the innings, Taskin dismissed both number three Bas de Leede and opener Vikramjit Singh, giving the Netherlands’ chase a disastrous start.

All-rounder Colin Ackermann’s gutsy half-century (62) kept the Netherlands in the match, but Taskin bowled the number four batsman in a two-wicket burst in the 17th over.

Thursday in Sydney will see Bangladesh play South Africa while the Netherlands take on India.

