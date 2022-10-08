Belal Muhammad receives a punch from Hasbulla.

Muhammad faked wounded when Hasbulla punched him in the chin.

The internet star has done to many other former and present UFC fighters.

Advertisement

Hasbullah, a social media star, punched Belal Muhammad during their meeting in Abu Dhabi before the American’s upcoming fight with Sean Brady at UFC 280.

The Russian acquired notoriety for his amusing pranks and antics that have pleased fans all over the world, and around five billion people have viewed Hasbulla’s videos on TikTok. He is closely connected to Islam Makhachev, a protégé of UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, and both men. He also has a lot of respect for mixed martial arts.

Hasbulla and Muhammad met up in Dubai as the American prepares for his fight with Sean Brady at UFC 280 later this month. Social media star intends to attend the occasion in order to support Makhachev.

Muhammad faked wounded when Hasbulla punched him in the chin while they were posing for a picture, exactly like the internet star has done to many other former and present UFC fighters.

He got me 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KboYEeF6nM Advertisement — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 6, 2022

Hasbulla and the UFC last month reached an extensive five-year agreement, as part of which he would attend live events like UFC 280 to represent the company’s brand.

Also Read Hasbulla, TikTok sensation, has announced his trip to Australia. Hasbulla Magomedov, the TikTok celebrity, is headed to Australia. The 19-year-old, who...