BISE Lahore inter result 2022 | 2nd Year Result 2022 Lahore Board

BISE Lahore inter result 2022 – the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore announced the 2nd year, 12th class result 2022. All students who appeared in the 12th grade exams can view their results online. Today, the 12th grade 2022 Lahore board exam results may be viewed. All Educational Institutes and Schools are able to access the Lahore board result 2022. The result can be checked on the board’s official website https://result.biselahore.com/.

How to check BISE Lahore inter result 2022?

  • By roll number
  • By name
  • By SMS
  • By Gazette
How can I check BISE Lahore 12th Class Result 2022 by Roll Number?

For the 12th grade examinations in 2022, each student has been allocated a unique roll number slip. The Lahore Board 12th Result 2022 Roll Number can be viewed by all students. You can enter your roll number in the given empty box to obtain the whole 12th class result 2022 Lahore Board card. Checking 12th grade Lahore board results by Roll Number is possible. Today, the Lahore board announced the 2nd year exam results.

How can I check the Lahore Board 2022 result of class 12th by SMS?

Check your BISE Lahore board 12th class result 2022 is to send your roll number by SMS from your mobile device. Send your Roll Number through SMS to 80029 to see your 12th grade results. Few students are aware of this simple approach for obtaining their complete Result 2022.

