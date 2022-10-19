Advertisement
  BISE Rawalpindi inter result 2022 | 2nd Year Result 2022 Rawalpindi Board
BISE Rawalpindi inter result 2022 | 2nd Year Result 2022 Rawalpindi Board
BISE Rawalpindi inter result 2022 – the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi announced the 2nd year, 12th class result 2022. All students who appeared in the 12th grade exams can view their results online. Today, the 12th grade 2022 Rawalpindi board exam results may be viewed. All Educational Institutes and Schools are able to access the Rawalpindi board result 2022. The result can be checked on the board’s official website https://results.biserawalpindi.edu.pk/.

How to check BISE Rawalpindi 12th Class result 2022?

  • By roll number
  • By name
  • By SMS
  • By Gazette
How can I check BISE Rawalpindi 12th Class Result 2022 by Roll Number?

For the 12th grade examinations in 2022, each student has been allocated a unique roll number slip. The Rawalpindi Board 12th Result 2022 Roll Number can be viewed by all students. You can enter your roll number in the given empty box to obtain the whole 12th class result 2022 Rawalpindi Board card. Checking 12th grade Rawalpindi board results by Roll Number is possible. Today, the Rawalpindi board announced the 2nd year exam results.

How can I check the Rawalpindi Board 2022 result of class 12th by SMS?

Check your BISE Rawalpindi board 12th class result 2022 is to send your roll number by SMS from your mobile device. Send your Roll Number through SMS to 800296 to see your 12th grade results. Few students are aware of this simple approach for obtaining their complete Result 2022.

How can I check my Rawalpindi Board 2022 result of class 12th by name?

If you don’t know the roll number, you can look up the 12th class Result 2022 of Rawalpindi Board by Name. The official BISE Rawalpindi website address is https://results.biserawalpindi.edu.pk/. However, keep in mind that you may not be able to check your 12th result 2022 by name on the day of the announcement of the results. You can access them by your name the following day.

