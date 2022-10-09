Blast in Donegal kills 10, including 5-year girl and father

Garda have released the names of the 10 people who died in an explosion in Creeslough, County Donegal.

Garda have released the names of the 10 people who died in an explosion in Creeslough, County Donegal, on Friday.

Shauna Flanagan Garwe, who is five years old, and her dad, Robert Garwe, who is 50, are among the people who died.

Catherine O’Donnell, who was 39 years old, and her 13-year-old son, James Monaghan, also died in the explosion.

Leona Harper, 14, Jessica Gallagher, 24, James O’Flaherty, 48, Martin McGill, 49, Martina Martin, 49, and Hugh Kelly, 59, all died as well.

On Friday, the bomb went off at a gas station in the village.

An Garda Sochána said on Sunday that a man in his 20s is still in the hospital and is in critical condition.

Seven other people were hurt in the explosion, and they are still getting care at Letterkenny University Hospital. Their conditions are stable.

The scene is still cordoned off while the investigation goes on.

Post-mortem exams are being done, but the results won’t be shared with the public.

During a press conference on Sunday, Supt. Liam Geraghty said that the incident has had a “huge effect” on the small, rural community.

"They are all local people, they are all very much involved in the local community, they were all people who were shopping in their local shop," he said.

"We have very, very young children – the schools are going to be impacted, local GAA clubs are going to be impacted, the local church and general community is going to be severely impacted by this incident.

"But it is very strong community. So I'm sure the community will come together and will support each other."