Boney Kapoor says there’s nothing to criticise about Khushi Kapoor

In 2023, there will be a lot of star kids getting into the movie business. One of them is Boney Kapoor, who is a producer, and his daughter Khushi Kapoor, who is the daughter of the late actress Sridevi. They will make their film debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Six new people will be seen in the musical. Khushi’s new journey is exciting for the Kapoors.

The other day, Boney Kapoor told News18, “When the “sizzler” teaser came out, which Zoya calls a “teaser,” Jahnvi Kapoor, Khushi, and I all sat down and watched it again. There was nothing to criticise because it was great, and we only talked about the good parts because that’s all I could see. I feel the same way when I watch Janhvi’s movies.”

Back in May 2022, Netflix and Tiger Baby announced the cast for their upcoming project, The Archies. This musical drama takes place in the 1960s. Zoya Akhtar is in charge of it, and a new group of actors is in the lead. The film will feature Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina in key roles. The 7 young actors will play well-known characters from Archie Comics, which are very popular.

Ankur Tiwari and the Islanders will play the music. The archetypal group of The Archies will be at the centre of the movie, and it will capture the youth, hope, and excitement of the 1960s. The movie will be a musical full of youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves, and everything else about being a young adult. However, it still looks like it will have something for every generation.