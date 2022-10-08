British High Commissioner calls on finance minister

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner on Saturday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar and exchanged views on matters of common interest.

A statement by the Finance Division said the minister briefed the British High Commissioner about the devastation caused by the recent floods in Pakistan.

The minister underscored that Pakistan had long historic ties with the United Kingdom and relations between the two countries needed to be further expended for the mutual benefits of the two sides.

He also briefed the envoy about the economic agenda and priorities of the government. He said the present government aims to bring economic and fiscal stability leading to economic recovery and growth.

The British High Commissioner extended his felicitations to the Minister on assuming his new responsibilities. He expressed sympathy over the destruction caused by the floods and said the UK stands with Pakistan in this difficult time.

He also apprised on the humanitarian support provided by the UK Government to Pakistan for flood relief. He further extended full support of the British government and people for Pakistan.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar thanked the British High Commissioner for extending flood relief support to Pakistan.

