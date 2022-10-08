BTS facing conscription after South Korean official’s remark?

South Korea’s military may conscript BTS members for military duty.

Whether the group’s seven members must serve in the army is a hot topic.

The public is divided on whether to exempt BTS from military service.

South Korea’s military may conscript BTS members for military duty, shocking fans. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook form BTS. Whether the group’s seven members must serve in the army is a hot topic in South Korea. Jin, BTS’s oldest member, will turn 30 in December and may enlist early next year. South Korea to evaluate BTS’s military service?

All able-bodied South Korean men must serve 18-21 months in the military. The statute exempts athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers who earned top awards in national competitions.

AP reported that Military Manpower Administration Commissioner Lee Ki Sik told legislators on Friday that BTS members should serve in the military to maintain fairness. Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup made similar statements regarding BTS during a legislative committee hearing last week, while Culture Minister Park Bo Gyoon stated his ministry would shortly clarify its position.

Several revisions to the conscription statute would exempt BTS members, but politicians are divided on the issue. The government can give specific exemptions without rewriting the legislation. Exemptions for persons who did well in non-designated contests sparked a fair discussion.

Due to the draught, evading military duty or creating exemptions is a contentious topic. The public is divided on whether to exempt BTS. 61% of respondents favoured exemptions for entertainers like BTS, while 54% felt they should serve.

In August, Lee Jong-sup claimed BTS members who join the military may be able to continue practising and join non-serving members on overseas tours. Exempt draftees are freed after three weeks of basic training. They must also volunteer 544 hours and labour for 34 months.

