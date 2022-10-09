Camilla’s views about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Read

Camilla leaves the door open for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to return.

Camilla is rumoured to play a significant role in resolving conflicts within the royal family.

She believes that you can love your child but ‘not like what they’re doing’.

Camilla, the wife of King Charles, is rumoured to play a significant role in resolving conflicts within the royal family.

According to royal biographer Angela Levin, the Queen Consort thinks the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should be given the opportunity to return to the royal family as working members if they so choose.

Speaking on GB News, Ms Levin claimed: “Her [Camilla’s] belief is you never ditch your family – you always leave the door open so if they want to come back they can.

“I think that’s a very important feeling that she has. But, they have got to have respect, Harry and Meghan have got to change their way of doing things. They haven’t got to think about me, me, me.”

According to the royal author, Camilla “understands, as a parent, that you can love your child but really not like what they’re doing,” when describing her strategy.

