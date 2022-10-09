Celebrity visits Makkah and Madina on 12th of Rabbi Ul Awal

The Islamic month Rabbi ul Awal, which is very important and holy, has already begun. Muslims all over the world love, cherish, and respect the month of Rabbiul Awal because it is the month that our beloved Holy Prophet Muhammad SallAllaho Alaihey Wa’aley Wassalam was born.

During this holy month, many Muslims love to visit Madina, and they also want to do Umrah in Makkah. Well, this year, a lot of famous Pakistanis have decided to go to Madina and Makkah, especially during the holy months like Rabbiul Awal. Some famous people also did Umrah in Makkah, and they had a quiet time in Madina.

Feroze Khan, Dua Malik, Noor Bukhari, Sharmila Faruqui, Aiman Khan, and Muneeb Butt all posted pictures from their trip to Makkah and Madina. All of them were there with their families. The famous people thanked Allah Almighty for letting them go to Makkah to do Umrah. They also loved going to Madina.

