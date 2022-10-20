China furious over 14-year-old girl’s death in Covid quarantine

Advertisement The family of a Chinese girl who was placed in a Covid quarantine center is demanding justice.

The girl was 14 years old.

Claiming that their requests for medical assistance were ignored.

The family of a Chinese girl who was placed in a Covid quarantine center where she later passed away is demanding justice, claiming that their requests for medical assistance were ignored. The girl was 14 years old.

Guo JinJin, 14, who had been brought to the center in Ruzhou, Henan province, the previous Friday, had a fever two days after being taken there.

Advertisement

Online outrage was triggered in China, which maintains stringent pandemic restrictions, after videos emerged showing the woman trembling and convulsing while lying in bed.

Her family had distributed the videos in an effort to solicit assistance and demand responsibility.

On Sunday, she had begun to “convulse, dehydrated and shaking”, her father said in a video uploaded to Douyin, China’s local version of TikTok. Advertisement “Health workers at the centre took no care of her, no one even inquired,” he said in the video, which was widely shared before censors took it down in some places.

Advertisement