Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Latest
  • China furious over 14-year-old girl’s death in Covid quarantine
China furious over 14-year-old girl’s death in Covid quarantine

China furious over 14-year-old girl’s death in Covid quarantine

Articles
Advertisement
China furious over 14-year-old girl’s death in Covid quarantine

China furious over 14-year-old girl’s death in Covid quarantine

Advertisement
    Advertisement
  • The family of a Chinese girl who was placed in a Covid quarantine center is demanding justice.
  • The girl was 14 years old.
  • Claiming that their requests for medical assistance were ignored.

The family of a Chinese girl who was placed in a Covid quarantine center where she later passed away is demanding justice, claiming that their requests for medical assistance were ignored. The girl was 14 years old.

Guo JinJin, 14, who had been brought to the center in Ruzhou, Henan province, the previous Friday, had a fever two days after being taken there.

Advertisement

Online outrage was triggered in China, which maintains stringent pandemic restrictions, after videos emerged showing the woman trembling and convulsing while lying in bed.

Her family had distributed the videos in an effort to solicit assistance and demand responsibility.

On Sunday, she had begun to “convulse, dehydrated and shaking”, her father said in a video uploaded to Douyin, China’s local version of TikTok.

Advertisement

“Health workers at the centre took no care of her, no one even inquired,” he said in the video, which was widely shared before censors took it down in some places.

Advertisement

Also Read

China’s Xi addresses Taiwan, Hong Kong, and zero-Covid
China’s Xi addresses Taiwan, Hong Kong, and zero-Covid

China's leader Xi Jinping committed to guiding his country through serious difficulties...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the China News, International News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Reports: Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
Reports: Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
North Korea issues a weather advisory for
North Korea issues a weather advisory for "severe cold"
The US and its allies urge Ukraine to alter its military strategy
The US and its allies urge Ukraine to alter its military strategy
US officials reveals they are planning to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine
US officials reveals they are planning to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Quran desecration in Sweden: Over 1.5 billion Muslims are hurt
Quran desecration in Sweden: Over 1.5 billion Muslims are hurt
Japan’s prime minister issued a dire warning about the country’s population
Japan’s prime minister issued a dire warning about the country’s population
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story