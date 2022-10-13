CICA Summit begins: PM to highlight Pakistan’s perspective

ASTANA

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif joined world leaders on Thursday as the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) began in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana.

He was warmly welcomed by Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his arrival at the Palace of Independence – the venue of CICA summit.

The premier along with other heads of state also got a group photograph clicked before the summit was opened.

On the occasion, Information Marriyum Aurangzeb in a tweet said PM Shehbaz Sharif held meaningful interactions with leaders of various countries at the CICA Summit.

PM @CMShehbaz had meaningful interaction with leaders of various states at Independence Palace Astana, Kazakhstan while gracing the momentous 6th CICA Summit. #PakPMatCICA #PMShehbazAtCICA #CICASummit2022 pic.twitter.com/kkS9jC0CXl — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) October 13, 2022

According to sources familiar with the matter, the prime minister will also address the plenary meeting of CICA.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz will elaborate the significance of CICA as a unique forum for promoting interaction, understanding, and collaboration amongst countries across Asia to address common challenges.

He is also set to discuss Pakistan’s perspective on regional and global issues.

CICA is an intergovernmental forum comprising 27 countries from all across Asia.

It was established in 1992 and focuses on promoting peace, security, and socio-economic development in the Asian continent.

Pakistan is one of the founding members of

CICA.

The forum provides an invaluable platform for advancing the objectives of regional stability and prosperity through dialogue and win-win cooperation.