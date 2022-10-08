COAS instructs PMA cadets not to be misled by fake news or political wrangling

KAKUL: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), told passed-out cadets at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) on Saturday not to be distracted by fake news or political bickering in the country, and to always respect democratic institutions.

The Pakistan Army Chief spoke at the passing out ceremony for the 146th PMA Long Course, which was conducted at PMA, Kakul.

COAS General Bajwa began by reminding the cadets of the importance of maintaining a brave face in front of the troops they command, even if they are as devastated and terrified as every one of them in a life-or-death scenario.

“The contagious energy you’ll instill in your soldiers when you lead by action rather than with words,” he remarked.

The army commander emphasized the necessity of putting the troops’ well-being first, calling it the hallmark of a great military leader.

He also reminded the cadets of the essence of Field Marshal Philip Walhouse Chetwode’s speech by quoting him.

“Your country’s safety, honor, and welfare come first, always and everywhere.” Following that are the honor, welfare, and comfort of the troops under your charge. Always and everywhere, your comfort and safety come first.”

He stated that Pakistan is a peace-loving country that has made serious attempts to develop good relations with all of its neighbors and regional countries.

“We are doing all in our power to break the political impasse that has prevented South Asian countries from moving forward and resolving all regional and bilateral issues in a peaceful and dignified manner,” General Bajwa said.

He stated that the people of South Asia deserve wealth and better living conditions, which can only be reached via sustained economic progress and the development of long-term peace.

“Therefore we should try to keep the flames of war away from the region,” he said.