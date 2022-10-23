Advertisement
  Corgi dog rates food items with its 'hungry eyes'
Every pet, whether a dog, a cat, or pretty much any other animal, likes to eat. There is not much difference between this and the activities that individuals enjoy doing. Naturally, that is essentially what this Instagram video shows and the reason it has gained so much popularity since it was posted. The video begins with a shot of the dog appearing to have “hungry eyes” as it examines several types of food. You must watch this video to learn more about this if you are even the slightest bit intrigued about what it is.

“Look for someone who looks at you the way Biscuit looks at food #LoveOfHerLife #HungryEyes. Okay so to this day, I still haven’t found anything that Biscuit doesn’t like to eat (she did previously spit out Basil leaves, but ate it when cooked a different way). She’s an absolute angel to cook for because she makes all of my food look so delicious. What should we try next?” says the description that was uploaded with a video of a lovely puppy.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by BISCUIT the PEMBROKE WELSH CORGI (@biscuitthelittlenugget)

Since it was published on August 30, this video has received over 79,000 likes. She will appear to be hungry no matter what you offer her, a user on Instagram stated. Another joked, “Watermalone, sure. lesser-known Post Malone’s brother.” “You are such an adorable Biscuit,” read the third remark.

