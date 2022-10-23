Corgi dog rates food items with its ‘hungry eyes’

Watch: Corgi dog does to get his owner’s attention
Dash the Corgi dog throws his stuffed toy at his owner. The...
Every pet, whether a dog, a cat, or pretty much any other animal, likes to eat. There is not much difference between this and the activities that individuals enjoy doing. Naturally, that is essentially what this Instagram video shows and the reason it has gained so much popularity since it was posted. The video begins with a shot of the dog appearing to have “hungry eyes” as it examines several types of food. You must watch this video to learn more about this if you are even the slightest bit intrigued about what it is.
“Look for someone who looks at you the way Biscuit looks at food #LoveOfHerLife #HungryEyes. Okay so to this day, I still haven’t found anything that Biscuit doesn’t like to eat (she did previously spit out Basil leaves, but ate it when cooked a different way). She’s an absolute angel to cook for because she makes all of my food look so delicious. What should we try next?” says the description that was uploaded with a video of a lovely puppy.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.