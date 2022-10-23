Advertisement
  Crafty London fox gets 'way too comfortable' on women's bed
When a fox made a “scary” house visit, the wild animal made itself “far too comfy” on a woman’s bed. Foxes are frequently seen in London’s residential neighbourhoods lurking in the shadows and on city streets, but it’s less normal to find them waiting for you on your bed.

However, when one TikTok user got home, she discovered the wild animal had made a bed directly next to her bed.

TikTok user @markc0rrigan (named Holly) shared the video of the fox getting “way too comfortable” in her London home. It started began with a walkthrough from the kitchen with the caption: “I had a surprise visitor this morning.” As she entered the bedroom the fox barely moved or flinched as it lay on the bed and made itself comfortable.

Also Read

Fox attacks the congressman and others
Fox attacks the congressman and others

A fox that bit a lawmaker and at least eight other people...

Holly captioned the TikTok video: “Foxes in London be getting way too comfortable,” and accompanied the video with the track Billie Eilish by Armani White. Just like the song says, the fox looked “stylish” as it made its way into Holly’s home and seemed to refuse to move from the bed it had made home. Replying to another TikTok user Holly said the experience was “scary” as the “bold” fox had snuck into her home as she let her cat out.

She wrote: “She was v cute but the whole thing was so scary!!! She snuck in the back door which was open for 5 mins to let the cat out… so bold.” To stay up to date with all the latest news, make sure you sign up to one of our newsletters here.

Also Read

Residents of Bucha describe a series of horrors
Residents of Bucha describe a series of horrors

BUCHA, Ukraine - According to his wife, it was chilly when Russian...


The video gathered more than 72,000 likes on the social media site and many found the thought of the fox in the house “adorable” while others struggled to imagine what they would do in the situation. One wrote: “Urban foxes in the UK are legit domesticating themselves according to research, this just solidifies the hypothesis.” Another added: “I can’t begin to explain how hard it is watching other people living my dream.” While a third was concerned for the cleanliness of the house visitor, they wrote: “They’re so cute but they carry some nasty stuff on them. Wash your linens first chance you get!”

 

