David Beckham matches son Romeo’s platinum blond hairstyle

Romeo Beckham and David Beckham now have identical hairstyles!

The 47-year-old football icon displayed his recently bleached platinum blond hair on Friday, seemingly drawing inspiration from his 20-year-old son Romeo.

Romeo is supposedly working with Brentford’s B team, a Premier League team, as he purportedly seeks to develop his football career.

Former player David mimicked Inter Miami’s player as he celebrated the team’s advancement to the MLS playoffs on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

Romeo debuted his daring appearance earlier this year when he came out with a platinum-colored, long buzzcut that had an undercut in the form of a triangle across the rear of his head.

Although David currently appears to be drawing inspiration from Romeo, the style is similar to the eccentric ones that his father favoured during his prime in football.

During a sincere conversation about his personal life in June, David reminisced on some of his most contentious hairstyles to date.

