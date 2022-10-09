Deepika Padukone: Mom recognising my depression saved my life

Deepika Padukone is in Tamil Nadu for a mental health programme.

Deepika Padukone is well-known and requires no introduction. She has always been open about her issue with mental health, and she also directs the Live Love Laugh Foundation, whose mission is to aid individuals who are also afflicted. In 2015, Deepika disclosed her mental condition and disclosed that she had sought treatment for depression the previous year. Recently, Deepika, who is in Tamil Nadu for a mental health programme, discussed her struggle with mental illness once again.

The actress acknowledged her mother Ujjala Padukone recognised her symptoms. She told the media that she does not know what state she would be in today if her mother and her caregiver had not recognised her symptoms in her moment of weakness and had not had the foresight to advise or assist her in reaching out to doctors. “Ensuring, I was regular with my treatment, with my consultations with the doctors, and of course, it takes a toll on the caregiver as well and that’s not something new. I think caregivers in general, whether it is mental illness or any other form of illness, it takes a toll on the caregiver,” Deepika stated.

In the meantime, Deepika has a number of intriguing films in development. Next, she will reconnect with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, co-starring John Abraham and scheduled for release on January 25, 2023. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand of War renown and supported by Yash Raj Films, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Next, she will co-star with Prabhas and Disha Patani in Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin. In addition, Deepika has roles in the American comedy film The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

