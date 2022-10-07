‘Delay in call for march to only inflict damage on Imran Khan’

On PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s call to encourage people to fill jails, Sheikh Rashid said it was not a big deal.

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said through Bol’s platform, he wanted to say to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan that it was now or never, as people were fed up of the system and government imposed on them and waiting for the call.

“If election date is announced through talks, then there’s no better option and if this does not happen then people have freaked out already,” Sheikh Rashid said talking to Senior Bol News Anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan in programme ‘Imran Khan Bol Kay Sath’. He said if it continued then people would themselves take a decision.

“This country is not moving forward, therefore, all the institutions should protect it,” he said.

On PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s call to encourage people to fill jails, he said it was not a big deal.

Nevertheless, he said, delay in call for march would inflict damage on him. “You don’t get so much popularity all your life. This is the decisive moment. Without protest march, they will not leave government,” he said.

The AML chief said in his personal opinion, whoever was holding talks with Imran was just wasting his time. They wasted time when Imran Khan was waiting for something to happen which would avert no confidence motion, but nothing happened, he maintained.

“If a leader does not take a decision on time then time waits for none, this I want to tell to Imran Khan through your programme. This is the right time, now or never. Uproot their government, whether you kill or get killed,” he said.

Sheikh Rashid said he was the biggest supporter of negotiations for holding elections, but if it failed then “if you can’t get your work done by legitimate ways, then you are obliged to consider “other” ways”.

Imran Khan was trying to get it done through right ways, but in the end “they” would deceive him, he said. “Delay will only disfavor you,” he said.

He asked Imran Khan to give call for march after October 10. He said no power on earth could face the masses, if they came out.

