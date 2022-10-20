Delhi: Six months in prison for Diwali firecrackers

Anyone caught setting off firecrackers during Diwali might spend up to six months in jail.

As Delhi’s pollution levels continue to increase, the city’s environment minister has stated that anyone caught setting off firecrackers during Diwali might spend up to six months in jail.

Additionally, the government has fined anyone found setting off fireworks 200 Indian rupees ($2.41; £2.15).

The restrictions are a part of a larger ban on fireworks that was announced in September in an effort to reduce excessive pollution.

The capital of the most polluted country is Delhi.

The high levels of pollution in the city are caused by a number of elements, including manufacturing emissions, traffic fumes, and prevailing weather patterns.

Every winter, when farmers in neighboring states burn agricultural stubble, the air becomes especially hazardous. Additionally, the air quality is even worse by Diwali fireworks because low wind speeds trap contaminants in the lower atmosphere.

The smog-filled air, which covers the city during this time, contains dangerously high levels of fine particulate matter called PM2.5 – tiny particles that can clog lungs and cause a host of diseases.

This year too, air quality is expected to dip to the "very poor" category ahead of the festival on 24 October, due to calm winds and the stable atmospheric conditions. On the air quality index or AQI, a figure between 301-400 is considered "very poor" while zero and 50 is considered "good". The Delhi government, which has done this every year for the past two, banned the manufacture, sale, and use of all firecrackers completely as of 1 January in September. Gopal Rai, the environment minister, announced on Wednesday that anyone caught possessing or selling fireworks will be subject to a fine of up to 5,000 rupees and a three-year prison sentence. Also Read New Delhi shuts schools as government considers 'pollution lockdown' NEW DELHI: New Delhi authorities announced Saturday a one-week closure of schools... In order to enforce the regulations, the government has established 408 teams made up of police officers and pollution officers. Throughout 2,200kg of firecrackers were recovered by the police from all over the city hours later, according to the Times of India newspaper. "A public awareness campaign will also be run on October 21 to sensitize citizens about the ban," Mr. Rai said. Many, however, have criticised the move, saying it is unfair and harsh. Some have also called the ban "anti-Hindu". "Why [are] only Hindu festivals causing pollution. If people in Delhi burst crackers for 3-4 hours, how does it matter?" a social media user wrote on Twitter. A restriction on crackers during Diwali has drawn controversy in India over the years, with many Hindus claiming that it is discriminatory. Many famous people who have participated in anti-cracker campaigns have also been charged with offending religious sensitivities.