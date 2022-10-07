Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dengue Update: Balochistan reports 62 more cases

Dengue Update: Balochistan reports 62 more cases

Articles
Advertisement
Dengue Update: Balochistan reports 62 more cases

Balochistan is facing a health emergency to rising dengue cases.

Advertisement

QUETTA: The number of dengue cases continues to surge across Balochistan as the province still reels from diseases after the unprecedented floods.

Balochistan is currently grappling with a health emergency as the number of registered dengue cases has surged to 3,841.

At least 62 more dengue cases were reported in the province during the last 24 hours, according to the figures issued by the Health Department.

The provincial health department said the fresh cases were reported from three districts—Lasbela, Kech and Gwadar located along the coastal belt of the province.

According to the data, 48 cases were reported from Lasbela, two from Kech and 12 from Gwadar. The fresh cases have pushed the overall tally of registered dengue cases to 3,841.

Advertisement

The highest number of dengue patients were reported from the Kech district with 2,966 cases, followed by 430 cases from Gwadar, and 409 cases were reported from Lasbela.

Balochistan has been devastated after heavy rains lashed the province and caused widespread flooding in June this year.

The stagnant floodwater has led several diseases including gastroenteritis, cholera, dengue, malaria and diarrhoea in flood-affected areas

Dengue – a mosquito-borne vector disease is particularly spreading rapidly as more cases are being reported across the country daily.

 

Also Read

418 new dengue fever cases surface in Sindh
418 new dengue fever cases surface in Sindh

418 more tested positive for dengue virus across the Sindh province in...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story