Dog solves math problem correctly using BODMAS using his paws

Recently, a video of a dog successfully answering a math question has gone viral on social media, surprising many.

“She knew she got it right at the end,” read the caption of the video.

It depicts Luna, a fuzzy pet, sitting in the backseat of a car while her pet parent gives her a math problem to solve.

Advertisement

Nearly all of us have utilized BODMAS to work out straightforward arithmetic issues in schools, colleges, and other settings. While some people have trouble remembering the order, others enjoy using BODMAS to solve difficulties. And there is no comparison for the happiness we get when we correctly solve the equations or problems. Right? Recently, a video of a dog successfully answering a math question has gone viral on social media, surprising many. So, if you enjoy math and enjoy using BODMAS to solve problems, try to figure out this one before the dog does. You don’t have much time to do it.

Also Read Corgi dog rates food items with its ‘hungry eyes’ There is not much difference between this and the activities that individuals...

“She knew she got it right at the end,” read the caption of the video. It depicts Luna, a fuzzy pet, sitting in the backseat of a car while her pet parent gives her a math problem to solve. He says, “What’s ten divided by two plus one minus one?” The dog then thinks intently at her pet parent and answers correctly with the help of her paw. For those unable to solve (10/2)+1-1, the correct answer is 5.

Watch the video below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Luna The Mini Cockapoo (@lunatheminicockapoo) Advertisement

The video that showcases a Mini Cockapoo correctly answering a math problem was shared on Instagram on October 7, and it has garnered more than 2.7 lakh views and tons of comments.

Also Read Dog’s Sweet Birthday Dance A cute video of a dog enjoying and sharing a special moment....

“Luna you’re a genius!” read a response from an Instagram page dedicated to a dog. “Luna DESERVES a place at Harvard…,” posted an individual. “Her eyes when she thinks,” commented another. “I could see her doing the math in her head,” wrote a third. “She can’t wait to give those kisses,” remarked a fourth. Were you able to answer the math problem correctly before the dog?