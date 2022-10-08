Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Double XL,” starring Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, to release in November

“Double XL,” starring Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, to release in November

Articles
Advertisement
“Double XL,” starring Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, to release in November

“Double XL,” starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi, will be released in November

Advertisement
  • The movie Double XL with Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi will now be released on November 4, 2022,
  • It will be released as opposed to its original October 14 release date

On her Instagram account, Sinha released a picture of her character, along with the new movie release date. “Meet Saira Khanna. They say she cannot be a fashion designer. They say she is too BIG for her own clothes… but guess what! Her dreams are BIGGER and she’s out to achieve them! #Double XL in CINEMAS near you on 4th Nov 2022.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Teaser for “Double XL” with Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi is now available
Teaser for “Double XL” with Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi is now available

Finally available is the teaser for the upcoming movie Double XL, starring...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Advertisement

The story follows the lives of two plus-size ladies, one of whom is represented by Sonakshi Sinha and the other by Rajshree Trivedi. Saira Khanna is portrayed by Sonakshi Sinha (played by Huma Qureshi). The two women will attempt to meet the beauty standards that have been established by society.

Also Read

Sonakshi Sinha announces new music video with Zaheer Iqbal
Sonakshi Sinha announces new music video with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha, a Bollywood actress, has been in the news recently due...

The movie is produced by Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Bhushan Kumar, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Huma Qureshi, and Saqib Saleem, and it is presented by T-series, Wakaoo Films, and Reclining Seats Cinema. Mudassar Aziz is also involved in the film’s presentation.

It has been reported by sources that Mahat Raghavendra and Zaheer Iqbal are also featured in Double XL.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Movies News, Theatre News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Twinkle Khanna taunts Akshay Kumar, calls him 'perpetrator of diabolical plan'
Twinkle Khanna taunts Akshay Kumar, calls him 'perpetrator of diabolical plan'
Prince Harry holds a lot of anger at mention of Meghan Markle in media
Prince Harry holds a lot of anger at mention of Meghan Markle in media
 Jenna Johnson give a glimpse of her son
 Jenna Johnson give a glimpse of her son
Aijaz Aslam shares his terrifying flight experience
Aijaz Aslam shares his terrifying flight experience
LL Cool J tweeted throwback photos from his early rapping days
LL Cool J tweeted throwback photos from his early rapping days
Kanye West's wife's family
Kanye West's wife's family "super happy" about their wedding
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story