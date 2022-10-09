Dwyane Johnson reveals that he will not be running for president

Dwyane Johnson said he will not be running for president because he ‘loves’ being a dad.

This was after a poll found 46 percent of respondents would support him if he made a run at it.

The wrestler-turned-actor is the father to three girls.

Advertisement

Dwyane Johnson stated that he will not be running for president because he “loves” being a father” in a preview for CBS Sunday Morning. per PERSON.

Johnson said, “I will say this, because it requires the B-side to this,” “I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy.”

Simone Johnson, 21, Jasmine Johnson, 6, and Tiana Johnson, 4, who he shares with his wife Lauren Hashian, are the three daughters that Johnson is the father of.

“Especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives. Because I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years for my first daughter’s growing up, [at] this critical age at this critical time in her life. And that’s what the presidency will do. So my No. 1 priority is my daughters. Sure, CEO sounds great, but the No. 1 thing I want to be is daddy. That’s it.”

The former wrestler-turned-actor told the journal in 2021 that it was a “humbling honour” to be regarded as someone who people wanted in the White House. This came after a survey revealed that 46% of participants would back Johnson if he ran.

“I love our country to my core and I’m endlessly grateful for the opportunities I’ve had here, as a half-Black, half-Samoan kid being able to work my ass off knowing tenacity opens doors. In a lot of ways, I’m indebted to our great country for it,” he said.

Advertisement

“I’m not a politician nor did I ever have political passions. And quite frankly, I’m not sure I even have the patience or resignation to deal with the B.S. that comes with politics and politicians. But when 46 percent of Americans say they’re in favour of me becoming president, that forces me to humbly and respectfully stand up, listen and learn.” Also Read Dwayne Johnson stunned in black waistcoat at ‘Black Adam’ event "The Rock" attended the Black Adam fan event in Mexico City on...

Advertisement