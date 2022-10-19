Eight people dies in Insein jail bombings in Myanmar prison

At least eight people were killed when explosions occurred at the notorious Insein jail in Yangon, which is located in Myanmar.

In Myanmar at least eight people were killed when explosions occurred at the notorious Insein jail in Yangon. Three members of the prison staff and five visitors were killed after two parcel bombs exploded at the entrance to the jail on Wednesday morning, according to locals who spoke with a news channel.

The largest prison in the country is located in Insein, and it houses approximately 10,000 inmates, the majority of whom are political prisoners.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack made by any party as of yet. Officials have revealed that there were a total of eighteen other people injured.

The authorities claimed that the devices had detonated in the post room of the correctional facility. Later on, a second bomb wrapped in a plastic bag was discovered nearby. This one, however, did not go off when it was triggered.

According to the officials, all five of the guests who were killed were women who were related to the inmates who were being held.

One of those detained was the mother of student leader Ko James, who was taken into custody by the military authorities of Myanmar in June of last year. During the week that her son was scheduled to appear in court, she paid a visit to the correctional facility so that she could give him a box of rice.

On the fringes of the city that was formerly the capital, the Insein jail is a large complex that is closely guarded.

Rights organizations claim that the prison, which dates back a century, is notorious for the terrible conditions it maintains and the inhumane punishment it metes out to its inmates.

A military junta currently rules Myanmar after successfully overthrowing Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratically elected civilian government in a bloody coup just one year ago.

On the other hand, the junta is met with strong opposition in several regions of the country, including those that are home to an active guerrilla front known as the People’s Defense Force (PDF).

Since the military repressed the mass protest movement against its coup one year ago, there have been numerous bomb strikes in Yangon. The majority of these bombs have been very minor.

Typically, these have been directed against anyone who are believed to be working with the military, such as government officials, alleged informers, and most recently, air force pilots who are accused of taking part in aerial raids on communities that are resisting military control.

There have also been attempts at assassination, drive-by shootings, and, as opinions have hardened, beheadings in rural regions, which are blamed on both sides. Moreover, there have been assassinations in urban areas.

According to analysts, the scale of the bloody fighting and battles that have taken place this year is symptomatic of a civil war.