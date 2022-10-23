Elephant tries to enter a moving bus; twitteratti reacts

An IPS agent named Dipanshu Kabra posted a video of an elephant attempting to board a moving bus on Twitter.

An IPS agent named Dipanshu Kabra posted a video of an elephant attempting to board a moving bus on Twitter. “#दिवाली Everyone wants to reach home as soon as possible during the holidays…,” tweeted Kabra from his handle, @ipskabra, on Saturday.

In the video, an elephant can be seen walking toward the bus in the centre of the street. The elephant enters the bus through the door as the bus stops as it approaches the animal quite closely. But before anything happens to the bus or the passengers, the driver slowly speeds off. Thankfully, neither the elephant nor the tourists were hurt during this interaction. Where this meeting occurred is unclear.

This undated video has gathered over one lakh views since it was posted. Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “The way the elephant signal the bus to stop with the trunk before approaching the door is really awesome.” Another person wrote, “That’s so sweet and scary at the same time.”

The way the elephant signals the bus to stop with the trunk before approaching the door is really awesome, says one Twitter user. Is he/she asking for a lift ? says another 🤣. One more says, “It seems the elephant 🐘 is eagerly join the ride into the bus 😜.” One points out the owner of the bus saying, “Tata should consider this problem everyone has right to travel in Bus 🙂.”

A video from Tamil Nadu had gone viral in September 2021. A bus in the Nilgiris was shown being charged by an enraged tusker, who struck the bus’ windscreen. The driver calmly directs passengers to go to the back of the bus after observing the angry elephant smashing the windscreen. Later, it was said that after striking it a few times, the elephant quickly fled. The bus driver won plaudits for his tolerance and composure in the face of a challenging circumstance.