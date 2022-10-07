Erdogan says ‘nothing to talk with Greece’ in European summit

Erdogan: “Greece is not on our agenda for discussion at this time”.

President claims that Athens understood Ankara’s message when Turkish authorities said “we may unexpectedly arrive one night”.

This is a comment that Western officials have characterised as a threat to a state adjacent to Turkey.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan stated On Thursday, that there was nothing worth discussing with Greece at this time, and he accused Athens of basing its policies on “falsehoods” during the inaugural meeting of the European Political Community.

During a news conference that took place in Prague, Erdogan stated, “They are not where they are supposed to be.” “They tell lies about everything, even their policy, and they are not trustworthy. Greece is not on our agenda for discussion at this time.”

Erdogan claimed that Athens understood Ankara’s message when Turkish authorities said “we may unexpectedly arrive one night.” This is a comment that Greek and some other Western officials have characterised as a threat to a state that is adjacent to Turkey. Erdogan added that Athens understood Ankara’s message.

